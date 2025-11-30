HH the Amir Expresses Sympathy to Indonesian President Following Natural Disasters

Accra: HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HE President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, regarding the victims of the floods and landslides that impacted Sumatra Island and other regions in Indonesia. He extended wishes for a swift recovery for those who were injured.

According to Qatar News Agency, HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani also dispatched a cable of condolences to President Subianto. He conveyed his sympathies concerning the same tragic events, expressing hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Additionally, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a similar message to the Indonesian President. His cable included condolences for the victims of the natural disasters and best wishes for the injured to recover promptly.