Headline: Calls for Torture Law Intensification Amid Deaths of Conscripted Soldiers



BANGKOK: In the past three months, reports of violence against conscripted soldiers have emerged, including incidents leading to two fatalities. This has sparked discussions on reinforcing the torture law to address and prevent such abuses within the military ranks.

According to Thai News Agency, the incidents of abuse and the resulting deaths have severely tarnished the reputation of the army. The deaths have raised significant concerns among military officials and the public, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of laws against torture. The push for legal reforms aims at ensuring such tragedies are averted in the future and that perpetrators of violence within the army are held accountable.

Reforms being considered include amendments to the existing legislation to make it more comprehensive and punitive. Advocates for the change argue that a stronger legal framework is essential for protecting conscripts from maltreatment and for maintaining discipline and morale within the armed forces. These propose

d changes are expected to be discussed further in upcoming legislative sessions.

The situation highlights ongoing issues within military ranks and the critical need for reforms to safeguard the rights and lives of soldiers, ensuring such abuses are curbed.