Government Prioritizes Safety for Citizens Returning from Thai-Cambodian Border



Bangkok: The government has placed emphasis on readiness and safety as it lays down guidelines to support citizens returning to their hometowns following a de-escalation of tensions on the Thai-Cambodian border. Deputy Government Spokesperson Anukul Prueksanusak highlighted the primary focus on security and the safe repatriation of citizens to areas deemed fully secure.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Anukul expressed concern for individuals affected by the unrest along the border, who have been compelled to relocate to temporary shelters. These shelters may pose limitations and risks, especially for vulnerable groups. He noted that the government is committed to ensuring the well-being of these citizens as they transition back to their normal lives.





Mr. Anukul outlined recommendations from the Ministry of Public Health for those returning to their homes, including a thorough inspection of their residences for structural and electrical safety, cleaning household items to minimize dust and germs, and monitoring mental health. He urged individuals experiencing stress or symptoms similar to depression to seek medical advice promptly. Good hygiene practices are also encouraged.





For residents still in temporary shelters, maintaining personal and family hygiene, consuming freshly cooked food, staying hydrated, and engaging in leisure activities are emphasized to promote relaxation and reduce stress. The Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security have mobilized teams to deliver comprehensive care, addressing the physical, mental, and environmental health needs of shelter residents.





Mr. Anukul also advised residents to adhere to shelter guidelines such as keeping personal belongings organized, avoiding the sharing of items, and maintaining cleanliness. He stressed the importance of wearing a mask if feeling unwell and seeking medical advice if any unusual symptoms arise. The government remains committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of all citizens during this transitional period.

