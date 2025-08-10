Minister of Interior Highlights Role of Village Headmen in Policy Implementation



Bangkok: The Minister of Interior delivered a message on the occasion of Village Headman and Subdistrict Headman Day 2025, emphasizing their crucial role in the well-being of the people and the implementation of government policy at the local level.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, acting as Prime Minister, conveyed his best wishes to all village headmen, subdistrict doctors, subdistrict headman sergeants, and assistant village headmen. He recognized these individuals as a vital force in addressing the needs of local residents and as key players in translating government policy into tangible outcomes. Their close connection with the community allows them to understand local problems and needs, making them leaders in community development and guardians of peace and safety. They also play a crucial role in integrating government missions and services to enhance the quality of life for the people.

Mr. Phumtham expressed his admiration

for the dedication and commitment shown by these individuals in serving public interests. He pledged strong cooperation in supporting government efforts at all levels, and encouraged them to set good examples, remain honest and ethical, and prioritize the welfare of the people and the nation. This, he noted, would ensure their dignity and honor are recognized by society, fostering continued trust and faith.

He concluded by wishing happiness, prosperity, good health, and success to all village headmen and their families in their future endeavors.