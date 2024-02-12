Giving Team Thailand policy Push soft power



Royal Thai Embassy in Washington, United States, 11 Feb. – “Panpree” presents Team Thailand’s policy in the United States. Push soft power Prepare to lead Landbridge to discuss with “Senior Advisor Joe Biden – Secretary of Commerce of the United States”

Reporters reported that on February 11, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (local time in Washington, United States, which is 12 hours later than Thailand), Mr. Panpree Phitthanukorn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Delivered policies to the Thailand team in the United States at the Royal Thai Embassy in Washington on the occasion of their visit to the United States. Officially at the invitation of Mr. Anthony J. Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States, with Mr. Thani Sangrat, Ambassador of Thailand to Washington, Mr. Chetthaphan Maksamphan, Director-General of the Department of American and South Pacific Affairs. welcome with the Minister of Economic Affairs Minister of Agriculture Minister of Education Military Attache Participate in receivin

g the policy

Mr. Thani revealed after the meeting that it was the Embassy’s second meeting with Team Thailand of 2024. which the Thailand team Reported on progress of operations including important projects such as the army reporting on joint military exercises. Cobra Gold for all three navies, Thai-US Navy cooperation Procurement of equipment salvage ship The security office discussed the exchange of intelligence between Thailand and the United States.

The Agricultural Department Office reports The success story of Thailand cooperating with the United States in importing pomelos and is in the process of easing the import of other agricultural products.

Mr. Thani revealed that Mr. Panpree is concerned about taking care of Thai students in the United States, which are 600-700 people, some of whom face serious academic problems. Therefore, it was reported to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs that embassies and consulates also have duties of additional supervision from the Minister of

Education because there are 3 consulates general. including New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles There will also be a meeting event for Thai students in 3 states.

For trade issues reported on the push to renew the Customs Preferences Program (GSP), which the US Congress has not renewed for 3 years, through the Thai Ambassador in Washington and together with the Argentine Ambassador. It is co-chaired and has 20 other countries in the works. together with the US Congress which is beneficial to all parties Especially small entrepreneurs

As for pushing for soft power policies, The Thai Ambassador in Washington said that this is an important matter that the Embassy and the Thailand team jointly work with. Thailand’s soft power has been presented on many occasions, such as the Sawasdee Thailand event in July 2023, with many guests from the White House attending the event. and received good support Helps increase trade opportunities with Thailand.

Mr. Thani also said that on the occasion that Mr. Panpree will

meet with Mr. Amos Hochstein, Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden and Ms. Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of Commerce. Before meeting with Mr. Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States on February 12, the Land Bridge project will be raised for discussion. In addition, the trip to the United States In order to strengthen relations between Thailand and the United States. to receive even more importance This is preparation for the official visit of Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. This is believed to occur within the first quarter. or the 2nd quarter of 2024 because this year is an election year of the United States.

Source: Thai News Agency