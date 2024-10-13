GISTDA and EGAT Sign MoU to Enhance Energy Security with Geo-Informatics and AI Technology



BANGKOK: The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to advance academic cooperation in space technology and geo-informatics, focusing on creating innovations to bolster energy security.

According to Thai News Agency, the agreement was signed by Mr. Pakorn Aphapant, Director of GISTDA, and Mr. Thepparat Theppitak, Governor of EGAT, on October 11, 2024. The collaboration encompasses the development of personnel in geo-informatics technology and the exchange of academic knowledge in innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Mr. Pakorn highlighted that GISTDA’s role includes processing data from Thailand’s Earth Observation Satellite 2 (THEOS-2) and other sources to develop a geospatial database. This data supports EGAT’s operations by providing accurate and detailed information to enhance decision-making processes in various areas, including agriculture, disaster

response, and energy management.

Mr. Thepparat emphasized the benefits of this partnership, noting that the integration of satellite data and AI innovations will improve EGAT’s operational efficiency. This includes more precise estimates of solar energy production and better management of environmental resources. The collaboration also aims to enhance the capabilities of EGAT’s personnel, fostering a more knowledgeable workforce capable of sustaining and expanding Thailand’s energy infrastructure.