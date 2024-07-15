Gang of 5 foreigners arrested for robbing British stock traders

Bangkok, Police arrested 5 foreign suspects in a gang that robbed a British stock trader, along with evidence worth more than 3 million baht.

Khlong Tan Police Station arrested 5 foreign suspects who robbed a British stock trader, along with several items of evidence worth a total of 3 million baht. The victim went to party with the perpetrators at a mansion in the Khlong Toei area of ??Bangkok. Later, the victim was threatened with property, physically assaulted by punching and using an electric shock device before being tied up with rope and tape in the said room. During questioning, the suspects denied the charges and requested to give their statements in court. However, from the investigation, it was found that the group of perpetrators had no occupation and it was their first time committing the crime.

Initially, they were charged with robbery with a weapon, jointly assaulting others, causing physical or mental harm, and coercing others with a weapon to commit an act, etc., before being sent to the in

vestigation officer for further legal proceedings.

Source: Thai News Agency