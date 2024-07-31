Fun in the middle of the market, students play a solo lute and open their hats, vendors can’t help themselves and dance wildly

akhon Ratchasima, The whole market was so lively that the vendors could barely sell anything. This is a cute story of a male student playing the lute for money, while many vendors came to dance the Seng dance in a fun way.

This story was shared by a Facebook user named ‘Panwit Kittinantwarakul.’ The news team asked the owner of the post, who said that the child was playing the lute at the Night Bazaar Market, Chaek Subdistrict Municipality, Khong Buri District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province. The child came with his parents and asked for permission from the municipality to play the lute for a donation to raise money for his education.

The news team followed to the market and found ‘Nong Hero’, a 14-year-old Mathayom 3 student at Khru Buri School. He is a student with special talents in music and is also the deputy leader of the school’s marching band.

‘Nong Hero’ said that he spends his free time after school playing the lute and collecting money at the market to gain experience and earn money for his educati

on. He used to play the guitar before, but now he loves and falls in love with the lute because it is a charming instrument and is also unique.

Hero’s parents said they were proud that their son was able to demonstrate his abilities in the right way. It was a source of encouragement for their son. As for income, it was secondary. They provided equipment to support him fully. They hoped that their son would gain good experience and be able to use it to further develop his skills in the future.

Source: Thai News Agency