Four New Hikayat Fandom Publications Debut At Selangor Book Festival

According to BERNAMA News Agency, Hikayat Fandom co-founder and author, Ninot Aziz, announced the publications, which include the Mini Encyclopaedia Series of Ancient Civilisations, Beyond the Malay Archipelago: An Illustrated Encyclopaedia of Ancient Southeast Asia, and the international edition of her historical fiction novel, Kembara Leyla – Rahsia Empayar Uthmaniyah.









Ninot Aziz, who is also the president of Persatuan Sastera Lisan Kebangsaan (PERSALINA), explained that the Mini Encyclopaedia Series of Ancient Civilisations is the first of five books resulting from her collaboration with 20 global experts and academics from various countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Sweden, with contributions from illustrators in Ireland, Malaysia, and Indonesia.









The series aims to compile knowledge on ancient kingdoms, maritime powers, classical literature, architecture, and heritage sites into a comprehensive illustrated volume. Aziz emphasized the encyclopedias role as a cultural bridge between past and future, reaffirming a shared regional identity within global civilization.









In conjunction with the encyclopedias launch, Aziz also introduced Kembara Leyla – Rahsia Empayar Uthmaniyah, which is the Malay-language version of Leylas Quest – Echoes of Uthmaniyah. This project, initially a translation effort, has evolved into a regional and international movement, with plans for an Indonesian edition in 2026.









Additionally, A Book of Poems: Meowgical Tails Of Malaysia by Prof Mohd Said Bani C. M. Din, illustrated by Shahren Retashah, was launched, featuring stories of three cats exploring Malaysias scenic destinations.









The event also recognized theatre practitioner Shanthini Venugopal with the Storyteller Guild Award 2025 and marked the debut of Hikayat Fandoms official website, www.hikayatfandom.com.









A musical performance by singer Aisha Retno, who performed Mayang Sari from the GEMA HIKAYAT collection, added vibrancy to the ceremony. The event was supported by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry and attended by notable figures such as National Laureate Prof Emeritus Dr Muhammad Salleh and Selangor Public Library Corporation director Datin Paduka Mastura Muhamad.





















