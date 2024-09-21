Flooding on several roads in Don Mueang District



Roads in Don Mueang District are still flooded in several areas after heavy rain yesterday evening (20 Sept.). Residents are worried that if it rains again, water may enter their homes.

Road conditions in Don Mueang District are flooded in many areas, especially Chang Akat Uthit Road, almost the entire route from the Don Mueang District Office to Sinisuk Village, a distance of more than 1 kilometer, with water levels 10-20 centimeters high from Siri Suk Intersection to the village’s central sports field. Some villagers living along the roadside have placed sandbags to block off the front of their houses to prevent waves from cars driving through the water, which is a result of the rain that fell yesterday evening (September 20). Up until now, the water has not receded. Villagers are worried that if it rains again, water may enter their homes and damage their properties. Meanwhile, Bangkok and the Don Mueang District Office have installed no less than 10 large water pumps at various points to quickly drain t

he remaining water on the road and return it to its original condition.

Source: Thai News Agency