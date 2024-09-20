Organic pepper yields opportunities for Binh Phuoc farmers



After 8 years of persistence, pepper from Binh Phuoc Organic Agriculture Cooperative has been certified to meet European organic standards, with a selling price 25-40% higher than the market price. The usual market value of pepper is at the market value of pepper is at 80,000-85,000 VND per kilo, while the pepper that reached export standards to Japan and European markets is at the the price of 100,000 – 120,000 VND per kilo. While many pepper growing areas have suffered from diseases and market difficulties in recent years, organic pepper growers still have a steady increase in productivity and income.

Source: Vietnam News Agency