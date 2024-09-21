The Meteorological Department has announced that there will be heavy to very heavy rain throughout Thailand and strong winds.



The Meteorological Department has announced that there will be heavy to very heavy rain in some areas of Thailand. Beware of flash floods and forest runoff. In the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, there will be strong waves and winds. Small boats should refrain from leaving the shore.

The Meteorological Department reported that the North, Northeast, Central, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East will experience heavy to very heavy rain in some areas, while the South will experience heavy rain in some areas. People in the aforementioned areas should be aware of the dangers of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rain, which may cause flash floods and mudslides, especially on hillsides near waterways and lowlands. This is because the low-pressure cell weakening from the depression ‘Sulik’ is moving over the upper Northeast and lower North, along with the relatively strong southwest monsoon blowing over the Andaman Sea, the South, the East, and the Gulf of Thailand.

For the waves in

the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, they are quite strong with waves 2-3 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, the waves are higher than 3 meters. The lower Gulf of Thailand has waves approximately 2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms and far from the shore, the waves are higher than 2 meters. Sailors in the aforementioned areas are asked to sail with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should refrain from leaving the shore during this period.

Announcement from the Meteorological Department on heavy to very heavy rain in Thailand and strong waves in the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand #Issue 1 (207/2567) effective from 21-23 September 2024.

Source: Thai News Agency