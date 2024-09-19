U.S. Polo Assn.’s Fall-Winter 2024 Collection Launches from the Rockies

Sport-Inspired Brand’s Vibrant, Seasonal Collection Includes Perfect Gifting Items for the Holidays

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), proudly announces the launch of the sporty, classic, and colorfully vibrant Fall-Winter 2024 Collection.

Inspired by the scenic beauty and historic charm of Salt Lake City, Utah, this Fall-Winter collection is a tribute to the season’s warm, festive spirit and the joy of giving. The collection’s global photoshoot is set against stunning snow-capped mountain vistas and nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Models and polo players alike are adorned in the latest styles of U.S. Polo Assn., showcasing family and friends enjoying the great outdoors and cozying up by the fireside in Salt Lake City.

The collection features an extensive range of cold-weather classics such as knitted sweater polos, quilted jackets, cable-knit cardigans, and cozy flannels, along with essential denim, colorful puffer vests, and vibrant jackets that stand out as personal wardrobe additions, as well as thoughtful gifts for the entire family. Fall-Winter 2024 also includes an array of fun accessories authentic to the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, including sport-inspired stylish watches, on-trend hats, must-have handbags, and fashionable footwear.

"While our Fall-Winter 2024 Collection is about adding great looks to one’s own wardrobe, it’s also about creating meaningful moments between family and friends for the holidays," said Jessica Ramesberger, Executive of Merchandising and Design for U.S. Polo Assn. "We’ve focused on accessories and seasonal staples that embody the festive spirit, ensuring that every signature piece from our collection brings joy and style to any holiday celebration."

U.S. Polo Assn.’s newest collection is available globally, accessible both in-store and online. Each item in the collection conveys warmth and style through fashion-forward yet timeless pieces that reflect the sport-inspired brand’s authentic heritage to the sport of polo. The collection also includes items from U.S. Polo Assn.’s sustainability initiative, USPA Life.

"With the launch of Fall-Winter 2024 from the beautiful Rockies and the timeless charm of Salt Lake City, our Design Team once again challenged its creativity to translate our classic, all-American styling into exciting sport-inspired apparel and accessories that consumers embrace across 190 countries," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company which manages and markets the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Every season, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates its rich tradition and vibrant spirit with an exciting, new collection that bridges our authentic connection to the sport of polo and gives our fashionable consumers the styles and colors they love."

U.S. Polo Assn. is known worldwide for its authentic, sport-inspired style and the brand’s signature red, white, and blue stripe detail. The Fall-Winter 2024 Collection follows suit with bold and fresh assortments that combine unique styling, high-quality fabrics, and seasonal comfort.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country’s oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A recent, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized around the world with awards for global growth, expansion, licensing, and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, particularly in the last five years, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and uspashop.com, and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com.

