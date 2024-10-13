Flood Relief Efforts Progressing in Northern Thailand as Authorities Aim to Restore Normalcy



CHIANG RAI: Significant strides have been made in rehabilitating flood-affected areas in Chiang Rai Province, with officials reporting a 97% completion rate, according to Mr. Jirayu Huangsap, advisor to the Prime Minister and spokesman for the Operation Center for Flood, Storm and Landslide Relief Operations. The clean-up efforts have successfully addressed most of the affected households and public areas outside of Chiang Rai Municipality, where work continues for the remaining households.

According to Thai News Agency, in the Chiang Rai Municipality, local and administrative officials are nearing the completion of clean-up activities, with only 40 households left out of a total of 82. The efforts include street cleaning, house sanitation, and garbage collection. In Mae Sai District’s second phase of rehabilitation, progress is reported at 80 percent, with several communities having completed clean-up operations, while others are still undergoing restoration.

Lamphun Province has also seen improvements, wi

th Mr. Suphonwat Surakan, Director of the Lamphun Irrigation Project, reporting a 60 percent reduction in water levels. He anticipates that within five days, all areas will be completely dry. In response to issues such as stagnant water and foul odors, the Lamphun Land Development Station has distributed treatment solutions to affected residents to help alleviate these conditions.

Mr. Jirayu emphasized the importance of coordination among local agencies to expedite flood relief efforts. He also highlighted the availability of disaster victim certificates for those who lost important documents during the floods. These certificates are crucial for applying for government compensation and aid, including a fixed compensation of 9,000 baht per household and 10,000 baht for mud cleaning per house.

Additionally, Mr. Jirayu provided updates on the financial aid disbursement process in Chiang Mai Province. He mentioned that the Chiang Mai Provincial Disaster Relief Committee has already processed aid for 1,700 house

holds, totaling 15,300,000 baht. These funds are in the final stages of approval and will soon be transferred to the victims’ bank accounts.

Efforts are ongoing not only to restore physical spaces but also to ensure that affected individuals receive necessary financial support swiftly to recover from the disaster.