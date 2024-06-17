First 2 days of the Euro Cup competition More than 120 gamblers arrested



Bangkok, Assistant Police Commissioner reveals results of football gambling arrests. During the Euro 2024 football competition, there were more than 120 arrests over 2 days.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Akkaradet Pimonsri, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police (Assistant Police Commander), revealed that Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet, Deputy Police Commander. and the Police Commander-in-Chief ordered the establishment of a center to prevent and suppress illegal gambling and football predictions for Euro 2024 from June 14, 2024, in order to prevent and suppress illegal gambling and football predictions. There will be the 17th European Football Championship or Euro 2024 (UEFA European Football Championship 2024) on 14 June – 14 July 2024.

Results of the crackdown on crimes related to predicting the results of the Euro 2024 football match between 14-15 June 2024. Overall picture across the country. Police were able to arrest a total of 126 suspects, divided into 6 bookmakers, 7 suspects, 117 players, and 2 bouncers,

along with confiscating 150 poker cards. The gambling turnover limit was 14,351 baht, and 11,021 baht in cash was seized.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Akradet said that he has instructed police officers throughout the country to Inspect service establishments, entertainment venues, or any other places open for viewing football matches. Including various online channels as well in order to prevent, suppress and investigate and make arrests intensively. If the public has any clues or complaints about betting on football results. or other crimes You can report it at hotline 191 or hotline 1599 24 hours a day.

Source: Thai News Agency