Extremely Dedicated Policeman Rides Motorcycle, Falls, and Continues Chase to Capture Young Biker



Bang Phli: Extremely dedicated, policeman rides a motorcycle to chase a young biker, falls off his bike and chases him until he is caught. Police riding a motorcycle chased a young biker. While entering a curve, he lost control and fell. Fortunately, he was only slightly injured. They chased after him until they caught him. The driver showed a picture of Luang Por To, believing that his power protected him.





According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Lt. Wanchalerm Meethap, Commander of the Crime Prevention and Suppression Unit at Bang Phli Police Station in Samut Prakan Province, showed footage from a body camera to reporters and told the story of how he almost lost his life while on patrol riding a motorcycle with another patrol officer chasing and arresting a group of young bikers who were fleeing arrest by officers on the road along the Suvarnabhumi Canal last night. This was after locals complained that a group of young bikers often gathered to race each other. Along the way, they saw the bike acting suspiciously. When they saw the police, they sped away, so they chased after it. The bike then sped away into a dead end. The officers followed it, but as it was about to enter a curve, it skidded on the sand, causing both the bike and the person to fall. Fortunately, the officers were not badly injured and were able to track down the rider. An inspection found that he was still a minor, under the age of 18, so they to

ok him to the police station and contacted his parents.





Pol. Lt. Wanchalerm also showed reporters a photo of Luang Por To, Wat Bang Phli, which he wore inside his bulletproof vest. He said that this is what he relies on for support, and he wears the photo of Luang Por in his bulletproof vest every time he goes on duty. He also carries a solid wild boar tusk as a sacred amulet. He believes that he survived the accident and was not badly injured because of Luang Por To’s protection.

