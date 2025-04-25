Elixir Medical Announces First Use of LithiX Hertz Contact (HC) Intravascular Lithotripsy System (IVL) in Asia Pacific at Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur (CVSKL), Malaysia

First cases completed by Dr. Tamil Selvan Muthusamy, MD, and Dr. Rosli Mohd Ali, MD, and transmitted live at TCTAP Congress in Seoul, Korea.

Novel IVL technology designed to deliver calcium fragmentation for treatment of moderate to severely calcified coronary artery lesions without requiring an external energy source.

MILPITAS, Calif., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elixir Medical, a developer of disruptive technologies to treat cardiovascular disease, today announced the first clinical use of its LithiX Hertz Contact (HC) Intravascular Lithotripsy System (IVL) in the Asia Pacific region, marking a significant milestone in the device’s global introduction. The procedures were successfully performed at Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur by Dr. Tamil Selvan Muthusamy, MD, and Dr. Rosli Mohd Ali, MD.

The LithiX HC-IVL device represents a novel mechanical approach to calcium modification in calcified coronary lesions, offering the benefits of intravascular lithotripsy using prior technologies without requiring an external energy source. Based on the Hertz Contact Stress principle, the device delivers precise mechanical amplification of force to achieve calcium fractures while minimizing unintended vessel trauma.

“The ability to safely perform complex PCI and treat severe calcium with a mechanical IVL system like LithiX is a significant advancement for our practice and a big win for patients in our region,” said Dr. Tamil Selvan Muthusamy, MD. “We’re proud to be the first center in Asia to adopt this innovative technology and demonstrate the excellent clinical outcomes via a live case transmission at TCTAP congress.”

The LithiX HC-IVL System features low-profile metal hemispheres integrated on a semi-compliant balloon. When inflated at low pressure, via the Hertz Contact Stress principle, these hemispheres amplify force at contact points with calcium to produce deep and wide fractures, effectively modifying complex calcified lesions while minimizing injury to healthy vessel tissue.

“Prevalence of calcified lesions is very high in Asia Pacific, and the interventional cardiology community has long been waiting for a more optimal IVL solution to treat our patients. With LithiX , we now have a simple-to-use and versatile lithotripsy solution that demonstrated excellent results in our very complex cases,” said Dr. Rosli Mohd Ali, MD.

Motasim Sirhan, CEO of Elixir Medical, stated, “With LithiX , we’ve developed the first mechanical IVL platform capable of fracturing calcium without requiring an external energy source while avoiding injury to adjacent healthy vessel. The expansion into Malaysia and the greater Asia Pacific region demonstrates global recognition of its unique performance and procedural advantages.”

​​About Elixir Medical

Elixir Medical Corporation, a privately held company based in Milpitas, California, develops disruptive platforms to treat coronary and peripheral artery disease. Our transformative technologies have multiple applications across the cardiovascular space capable of delivering improved clinical outcomes for millions of patients. Elixir Medical was named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025. Visit us at www.elixirmedical.com and on LinkedIn and X.

The LithiX HC-IVL system is CE Mark approved. Not available for sale in the United States.

