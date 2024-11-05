Election Commission Delays Decision on Dr. Kesakamol’s Alleged Educational Qualification Fraud.



EC: The Election Commission (EC) has not yet considered the case involving Dr. Kesakamol Pliansamai, who is accused of using educational qualifications to deceive. The EC has ordered its office to consolidate related cases of alleged collusion in the selection of senators and is expected to resubmit the findings by the end of the month.

According to Thai News Agency, the EC meeting has not yet reviewed the investigation results concerning Dr. Kesakamol, a Senate member accused of misrepresenting her educational background by claiming to have graduated from California University. Before proceeding, the EC sought additional clarification from its office and discovered that there are still two to three unresolved investigation files related to complaints about collusion in the senator selection process. Typically, when corruption cases involve multiple allegations, the EC requires its office to complete all investigations and present them simultaneously to ensure compliance with legal procedures. Consequently,

the EC has instructed its office to expedite the investigation into the collusion allegations and submit the complete findings by the end of this month.

It was reported that if the EC concludes that Dr. Kesakamol violated Section 77(4) of the 2018 Organic Act on the Acquisition of Senators, which addresses fraudulent actions such as deceiving or coercing others about a candidate’s qualifications, the penalties could include imprisonment ranging from 1 to 10 years, fines between 20,000 to 200,000 baht, or both. Additionally, the court may revoke the individual’s voting rights for 20 years, and the case would be submitted to the Supreme Court under Section 62. If the court accepts the lawsuit, Dr. Kesakamol would be required to cease her duties until a judgment is rendered.