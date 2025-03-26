Election Commission Appoints Over 7,000 Officials for Municipal Elections



Bangkok: The Election Commission has appointed 2,469 municipal election commissioners to oversee the upcoming elections for municipal council members and mayors, whose terms are set to end on March 27, 2025. In total, 7,407 individuals will be involved in managing the electoral process across the nation.





According to Thai News Agency, each municipality will have three election commissioners. These officials will be selected from civil servants and other government officials working in the respective districts. Additionally, up to two eligible voters from the district, who are not civil servants or government officials, may also be appointed. The provincial election director is responsible for signing the appointment orders.





The provincial election director is tasked with informing the municipal election director to convene a meeting. During this meeting, the appointed committee members will elect a chairman from among themselves. The results will then be communicated back to the provincial election director to finalize the appointment order.





In cases where municipalities have undergone a change in status, the previously selected and appointed committee members will automatically transition to serve the new municipal configuration. The provincial election director will sign the necessary appointment orders following the announcement of status changes and the implementation of the Election Commission’s guidelines on electoral district divisions for council members.

