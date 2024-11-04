Search
Elderly Man’s Car Plummets from Second Floor Parking Garage in Bangkok.


Bangkok: An older man driving a sedan accidentally stepped on the wrong pedal and crashed through a parking garage wall, falling from the second floor. Fortunately, he sustained only minor injuries and was sent to Chao Phraya Hospital for treatment. Police from Bang Yi Khan Police Station investigated the accident, which occurred at a 39-story condo in the Bang Khun Non area of Bangkok. Upon inspection, they discovered a white Nissan Kicks overturned on the ground floor of the parking garage, with its roof completely crushed and damaged. The vehicle had crashed into a wall before falling.

According to Thai News Agency, the driver, identified as 69-year-old Mr. Sumet, a university lecturer, explained that he mistakenly stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake, leading to the crash. Despite the severity of the accident, Mr. Sumet only suffered minor injuries and was able to communicate with the officers. His wife later accompanied him to the hospital for further treatment. Mr. Sumet mentioned to those a
ssisting him that the accelerator pedal felt slippery, possibly due to oil stains, which contributed to the mishap.

Pol. Col. Phayap Sombun, Superintendent of Bang Yi Khan Police Station, indicated that the incident likely occurred as the driver was maneuvering between floors, possibly during a turn. Initial assessments suggest that failing to engage the brakes resulted in the vehicle’s fall. Authorities plan to examine the car wreckage to determine the precise cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, an insurance company representative stated that they are assessing the vehicle’s insurance value. The accident is considered eligible for a full insurance claim.

