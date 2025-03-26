Ekarat Changlao Poised to Join Klatham Party, Denies Rift with Anutin-Bhumjaithai



Bangkok: Ekarat Changlao, a Member of Parliament from Khon Kaen under the Bhumjaithai Party, has announced his impending move to the Klatham Party, emphasizing that the shift does not indicate a rupture with Anutin Charnvirakul or the Bhumjaithai Party. According to Ekarat, discussions between senior members of both parties are ongoing, and a decision will be made once mutual agreement is reached. He stated that Anutin Charnvirakul, the Bhumjaithai Party leader, is aware and supportive of his decision, indicating the move is not contentious but rather a personal preference for ease in political work.





According to Thai News Agency, Ekarat expressed that the change is driven by the need for a better working environment and personal comfort in his political career. While he could not disclose specific reasons for his discomfort within Bhumjaithai, he mentioned that differences of opinion contributed to his decision to step back. He clarified that his departure is not a result of a fallout but rather a strategic choice for political flexibility and continued collaboration with Bhumjaithai.





The prospect of Ekarat’s expulsion from Bhumjaithai was addressed, with Ekarat indicating that any expulsion would require justification. He remarked that he expects the expulsion to occur soon, considering it a positive step in his political journey, and expressed his readiness to bring new energy to Khon Kaen Province. Ekarat called on the public and media to observe his forthcoming contributions.





Ekarat also addressed questions regarding his son potentially joining the Klatham Party, stating that his son, being an adult and a provincial administrative organization president, is free to make his own decisions.





Reflecting on his long-standing friendship with Thammanat, Ekarat noted their decade-long camaraderie as a factor in his decision to join Klatham, seeking political alignment with trusted allies. Ekarat acknowledged his shorter association with Anutin compared to Thammanat, reinforcing the confidence he places in his long-time friend.





Regarding public perception, Ekarat is confident that his voter base understands and supports his decision, having contemplated this move for six months. He assured that nearly all his constituents are in agreement with his choice.

