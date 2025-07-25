EEC Board Assigns NESDB to Resolve U-Tapao Airport Delays



Bangkok: The EEC Board acknowledged the delays in the U-Tapao Airport development project, assigning the NESDB to negotiate a solution, and approved B.Grimm Power to produce and distribute solar power in the EECa.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Pichai Chunhavajira, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, chaired the Eastern Special Development Zone Policy Committee (E.S.Z.P.C.) meeting No. 3/2025 on 25 July 2025 at the Minister’s Office Meeting Room, 150th Anniversary Building, Ministry of Finance. Mr. Chula Sukmanop, Secretary-General of the E.S.Z.P.C., served as the meeting secretary. The committee reviewed and made several resolutions concerning ongoing projects.





The E.S.Z.P.C. recognized the issues and challenges that emerged after the signing of the joint venture contract for the U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City Development Project. These issues have impacted the financial feasibility of the project and may hinder the private sector partner’s ability to proceed. The committee agreed to submit these concerns to the Cabinet and tasked the EEC Office with negotiating a resolution to ensure that the project can continue and investment can be realized.





In addition, B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited received permission to conduct energy business under the Eastern Special Development Zone Act B.E. 2561 in the Eastern Aviation City Promotion Zone (EECa). This permission aligns with the criteria, methods, and conditions of the Energy Business Act.





This authorization includes the production of electricity from solar energy with an installed capacity of 18 megawatts. B.Grimm Power is also authorized to sell electricity with a maximum demand of 15 megawatts to the Royal Thai Navy Welfare Electricity Concession for 25 years. Furthermore, permission was granted to operate a solar energy power plant and to produce controlled energy for four years.

