Urgent Aid Mobilized for Farmers Affected by Typhoon Wipha Across Eight Provinces



Bangkok: The Minister of Agriculture has directed the Department of Livestock Development to expedite aid to farmers and livestock owners in regions hit by Typhoon Wipha, both in the immediate aftermath and as waters recede, while also keeping a close eye on potential animal epidemics to mitigate livestock losses.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Atthakorn Sirilathayakorn, the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, tasked the Department of Livestock Development with swiftly assisting those raising livestock and pets in eight provinces impacted by the storm: Chiang Rai, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Nan, Uttaradit, Chiang Mai, Phayao, and Phrae. The affected area spans 40 districts, 155 sub-districts, and 877 villages.





Veterinarian Somchuan Rattanamangkhalanon, Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development, disclosed that 52,789 farmers have been impacted, with a total of 1,958,863 livestock in the flooded areas. This includes 124,429 cows, 41,552 buffalo, 70,995 pigs, 2,135 goats/sheep, and 1,719,752 poultry. Additionally, 8,332.20 rai of pasture land has suffered damage.





In response to the emergency, the Department delivered 48,200 kilograms of royal animal feed, 105 bags of animal survival kits, evacuated 55,144 animals, provided 1,178 animal health promotion kits, and treated 22 injured animals. A significant evacuation was conducted at Pitiphiwat Farm in Chiang Rai Province, where over 1,100 pigs were moved to safety using flat-bottomed boats. This operation involved multiple agencies to reduce losses and the risk of disease outbreaks.





Animal casualties were reported in Chiang Rai, Nan, and Uttaradit, with a total of 15,944 animals lost, comprising 5 cows, 18 pigs, and 15,921 poultry. Pastures damaged encompass 8,332.20 rai.





The Director-General stressed the urgency of surveying the damage, collaborating with local agencies to rehabilitate animal health and farmer livelihoods, and implementing compensation as per Ministry of Finance regulations. He urged provincial offices to inform farmers to register or update their livestock information for prompt assistance and underscored the need for vigilance against potential epidemics post-flood.





Farmers affected by the floods can seek assistance from the Department of Livestock Development via the Livestock Disaster Prevention and Resolution Center or the DLD 4.0 application, available 24/7.

