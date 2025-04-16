Search
Close this search box.

DSI and Royal Thai Police Apprehend Fugitive Broker Linked to Fraudulent Loan Scheme


Bangkok: DSI and the Royal Thai Police have successfully apprehended “Kachporn,” a female broker associated with Dr. Boon, after her evasion from Thailand since September 2014.



According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Lt. Col. Wisanu Chimtrakul, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation, along with Pol. Lt. Col. Tinwut Silaphat, Director of the International Affairs and International Crime Division, and other officials from the Investigation, Tracking and Intelligence Center, jointly arrested Ms. Kotchaporn at Don Mueang International Airport. Ms. Kotchaporn is accused of fraudulent money borrowing from the public under the Royal Decree on Fraudulent Loans from the Public B.E. 2527 and its amendments, as well as defrauding the public under the Criminal Code. She had fled Thailand since September 2024.



The case, which was reported to the Department of Special Investigation and the Office of Justice Affairs by the Metropolitan Police Bureau on December 27, 2024, involves more than 605 accusers and victims, with damages totaling 16,100,602,806 baht. The investigation led to asset seizures and involvement of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO). Subsequently, the special case investigation report was forwarded to the public prosecutor on January 27, 2025, recommending the indictment of Dr. Boon and 15 accomplices, with three suspects escaping overseas.



DSI has requested INTERPOL to issue a Red Notice to assist in capturing the remaining fugitives. Earlier, on April 7, 2025, the Department of Special Investigation and the Royal Thai Police arrested Ms. Thitiporn, another broker for Dr. Boon, at Suvarnabhumi Airport.



Ms. Kotchaporn is the 15th suspect arrested in Special Case No. 136/2567. She allegedly encouraged investments by lending money to Dr. Boon and associates, but failed to deliver returns or refund the principal, resulting in significant financial damage. Efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest Dr. Boon, who remains at large, to proceed with legal action.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
April 2025
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © 2025 Indonesia News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.