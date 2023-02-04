Dissemination of information on balanced nutrition intensified: govt

Jakarta The Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture stated that dissemination of information regarding the importance of balanced nutrition continues to be intensified to boost people’s awareness and understanding.

“Dissemination regarding balanced nutrition continues to be carried out on various occasions, especially during the commemoration of the 2023 National Nutrition Day,” the ministry’s Assistant Deputy for Nutrition Security and Health Promotion, Jelsi Natalia Marampa, stated when contacted on Saturday.

Marampa noted that her ministry along with the Ministry of Health continues to encourage relevant ministries and agencies to campaign efforts to prevent stunting through balanced nutritional intake that is especially rich in animal protein.

The campaign and dissemination of information are aimed at educating the public and promoting about the importance of balanced nutrition that is rich in animal protein for pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and under-five children to accelerate efforts to reduce stunting.

She stated that the information disseminated during the commemoration of National Nutrition Day, which falls on January 25 every year, is also aimed at increasing the commitment and cooperation of the government at all levels and the private parties to the campaign of stunting prevention through increasing the intake of animal protein.

Marampa stated that her ministry and the Health Ministry, with the support of other relevant ministries and agencies, are also campaigning for the Nourishing Action for Girl Adolescents and the Healthy Pregnant Women Movement across the country.

The Indonesian government is targeting to reduce the national stunting prevalence rate to 14 percent by 2024. According to the Indonesian Nutritional Status Survey (SSGI) 2022, Indonesia’s stunting prevalence rate stood at 21.6 percent.

In line with Presidential Regulation Number 72 of 2021 on Stunting Reduction Acceleration, the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture will continue to bolster coordination, synchronization, control, and monitoring for expediting stunting reduction.

“The ministry will continue to boost coordination with relevant ministries and agencies and partners to jointly campaign and encourage pregnant women and under-five children to increase consumption of animal protein present in eggs, liver, ‘rice’ anchovy, fish, and meat, among others,” Marampa remarked.

Source: Antara News