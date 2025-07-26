Director-General Orders Immediate Assistance for Flood Victims Across Northern Thailand



Bangkok: The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources is stepping up efforts to provide full assistance to victims of recent flooding across Northern Thailand. The Director-General of the Department of Rural Roads has instructed all subordinate agencies to maintain comprehensive support for flood victims until stability is restored. Efforts include the integration of resources with provincial authorities, covering manpower, vehicles, water trucks, and essential supplies for affected communities.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Montree Dechasakulsom, Director-General of the Department of Rural Roads, detailed the severe impact of the flooding on affected populations. The Rural Roads Office and corresponding districts have mobilized officers to patrol and monitor flooding, employing machinery and safety equipment. In collaboration with provincial authorities, they are providing manpower to assist communities like the Sawankhanivet and Chetwan in Phrae Province, delivering food, water, medicine, and other essentials. Furthermore, the Rural Roads District of Nan has dispatched clean water trucks to the shelter at Nan Provincial Stadium to support those displaced by the disaster.





The Director-General further reported that the flood situation, as of July 26, 2015, has affected six provinces: Chiang Mai, Nan, Phrae, Phayao, Tak, and Ubon Ratchathani. A total of 41 roads have been impacted, with 20 still passable and 21 rendered impassable. The list of impassable roads includes routes in districts across Nan, Phayao, Phrae, and Tak Provinces, affecting both rural highways and key bridge connections.





Authorities advise those needing to travel in flood-stricken regions to exercise caution, heed traffic and water level signs, and follow the guidance of installed warning systems. The Department of Rural Roads continues to monitor the situation closely and has deployed officials to provide immediate assistance wherever needed.

