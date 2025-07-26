Four Petrol Stations Collaborate to Support Thai Dairy Farmers Through UHT Milk Distribution



Bangkok: The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has partnered with four well-known petrol stations, PT, PTT, Bangchak, and Susco, to aid dairy farmers and entrepreneurs by distributing UHT milk as part of the initiative “Oil to fill the car, fresh milk to fill the heart, Thai people will not abandon each other.”





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Witthayakorn Maneenet, Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade, announced that the department is actively seeking measures to assist dairy farmers and commercial dairy entrepreneurs in reducing their stock. The “Fuel for Cars, Fresh Milk for Hearts, Thais Never Abandon Each Other” project was launched to create additional distribution channels for boxed milk products to local consumers. This initiative aligns with the “Thais Make, Thais Use, Thais Help Thais” policy and aims to continuously support farmers in selling raw milk, address the issue of raw milk oversupply, and maintain stable milk prices sustainably.





The project involves a collaboration with four major petrol stations: PTT Station, PT, Bangchak, and Susco, encompassing a total of 878 branches in Bangkok and its surrounding areas. The initiative plans to distribute plain UHT milk boxes from Thai-Denmark and Nongpho brands, targeting 1,000,000 boxes. Customers who purchase petrol worth 400 baht or more per transaction will receive one free box of milk between July 25-28, 2025, or until the supplies are exhausted.





“The Department would like to thank the four gas stations for their cooperation in supporting the distribution of milk products to consumers. This not only promotes domestic milk consumption but also significantly aids dairy farmers and ensures the sustainable stability of raw milk prices,” stated the Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade.





Besides leveraging petrol stations for distribution, the department is extending milk product distribution through retail and wholesale stores, Blue Flag shops, Blue Flag mobile vehicles, and by coordinating with other agencies, such as the Department of Land Transport, to distribute milk on buses and during health promotion activities, like marathons.

