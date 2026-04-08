Supporting Diverse AI Infrastructure with a High-Power, High-Density Liquid- and Air-Cooling Hybrid Environment Optimized for Next-Generation GPUs

Digital Realty Opens NRT14 Data Center, Third Facility at NRT Campus in Japan TOKYO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the world’s largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, today announced the opening of the NRT14 data center (“NRT14”) at its NRT campus in Inzai City, Chiba Prefecture, in Japan.

NRT14 is the third facility at the NRT campus, following the NRT10 data center, which opened in 2021, and the NRT12 data center, which opened in 2024. With the addition of NRT14, the total IT power capacity of the NRT campus is expected to approach 100 megawatts (MW).

Developed by MC Digital Realty, Digital Realty’s 50/50 joint venture in Japan with Mitsubishi Corporation, NRT14 features a high-power, high-density environment with hybrid liquid- and air-cooling capabilities optimized for next-generation graphics processing units (GPUs), enabling customers to address the rapidly diversifying demand for AI infrastructure.

Hybrid Liquid- and Air-Cooling Environment for High-Density AI Workloads

NRT14 is one of the first facilities in Japan to achieve the DGX-Ready Data Center certification, designed to support next-generation high-density AI. This certification reaffirms the facility’s capability to host advanced AI infrastructure and other high-performance computing environments. This enables stable and efficient operation of high-density AI workloads exceeding 100 kilowatts (kW), as well as applications such as high-performance computing (HPC), machine learning, and virtual reality. In addition to delivering higher performance and efficiency, the facility also helps reduce operational costs.

NRT14 also provides a hybrid facility environment where liquid cooling and air cooling can coexist, allowing optimal and stable operation of GPU servers. The facility supports high-density colocation services of up to 150 kW per rack, along with a low-latency, high-speed network environment.

These capabilities respond to the increasing demand in the Tokyo metropolitan area for scalable and flexible data centers designed to support next-generation AI infrastructure.

Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty, said: “As one of Asia Pacific’s largest economy and a critical technology hub, Japan plays a vital role in the region’s digital infrastructure ecosystem. The country’s rapidly increasing demand for AI training and inference deployments requires scalable, flexible, and highly connected data centers in the Tokyo metropolitan area. NRT14’s planned next-generation infrastructure and Digital Realty’s global open data center platform provide the foundational pillars our customers need to drive AI innovation across Asia Pacific.”

Kohei Yamashita, Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer of MC Digital Realty, said: “We are pleased to announce the upcoming opening of NRT14, which will be our third facility at the NRT campus. The rapid adoption of generative AI and cloud services is driving significant demand for data centers with high-density power capacity, advanced cooling, and reliable operations. NRT14 represents an important step in accelerating next-generation AI infrastructure support. We will continue developing AI infrastructure not only in the Tokyo metropolitan area but across Japan while enhancing service quality to support our customers’ digital transformation and innovation.”

To further support sustainable operations and enable customers to decarbonize their IT infrastructure, the electricity used in NRT14’s colocation data hall will be matched with 100% renewable energy through the purchase of non-fossil fuel certificates, consistent with our commitment across MC Digital Realty’s existing data centers. The company remains committed to advancing initiatives that reduce environmental impact across all operations.

A Global Platform for Unified IT Infrastructure Management

The facility will become part of PlatformDIGITAL®, giving customers access to over 1,100 cloud and IT services, 1,200 network services in over 30 countries, more than 55 metros, and over 300 data center locations on six continents, enabling real-time data insights to power business innovation and growth.

Each data center within the NRT campus is, and NRT14 will be, seamlessly connected through the Campus Connect interconnection service, allowing customers to expand racks flexibly across the entire campus without needing to consider the physical distance between facilities.

NRT14 will also be ServiceFabric® enabled, Digital Realty’s orchestration and interconnection platform, to empower customers to centrally manage complex workflows and orchestrate their hybrid IT infrastructure and AI workloads from a single point.

With ServiceFabric®, customers will be able to connect the NRT campus with the KIX campus located in Osaka, as well as with more than 300 Digital Realty data centers worldwide and numerous service providers, enabling connectivity to a broader range of cities and services.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About MC Digital Realty

MC Digital Realty, Inc., established in September 2017, is a 50/50 joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and Digital Realty. The company provides the full spectrum of data center services in Japan, including colocation and interconnection solutions, by leveraging MC’s real estate and infrastructure investment expertise and customer network, as well as Digital Realty’s leading global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL®, with 5,000+ customers across 300+ data centers on six continents. For more information about MC Digital Realty, please visit https://www.mc-digitalrealty.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the company’s partnerships and expected benefits, expected completion dates, emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, ServiceFabric®, the APAC market, customer demand and the company’s strategy. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/116348ca-fa82-469b-a552-33289999bee8

For Additional Information Media Contact Joyce Ng Digital Realty jong@digitalrealty.com Investor Relations Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby Digital Realty + 1 (214) 231-1350 InvestorRelations@digitalrealty.com

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