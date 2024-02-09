DEPA pilots electric boat modification Promote green tourism



Bangkok: DEPA visited the area to follow up on the progress of the project to develop policies and measures to promote small electric boats. Samut Songkhram Province This helps reduce energy costs by up to 8.15 baht/kilometer. Promote green tourism and move forward with converting half of the entire country into electric boats (1,612 boats), which will reduce energy costs by more than 88 million. baht/year

Mr. Watthanaphong Kurovat, Director-General of the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEPA), revealed that DEDE has a project to develop policies and measures to promote small electric boats. It is a project that will focus on studying ways to promote the use of small electric boats for energy conservation. In the group of small boats, such as boats used to travel in the floating market small traffic boat small fishing boat and small tourist boats To study the potential of entrepreneurs in converting boats into electric boats. by Khon Kaen University The results of the study will

be used to create policy plans. and measures to promote electric boats Guidelines for implementing appropriate measures in the future

For this prototype ship is ‘A small electric boat modified for rivers’ is made of wood with a depth of 0.4 meters. It has a gross weight of 2.6 tons and a working speed of 15 kilometers per hour. The usable distance is 15 kilometers, uses an 18 kilowatt electric motor, Lithium-ion battery type, battery capacity 10 kilowatt hours, has a 1.8 kilowatt solar cell system, takes 6-8 hours to charge. This boat has an energy cost of 10.5 baht/km. After being converted to an electric boat, it was found that the energy cost has decreased. 2.35 baht/kilometer This makes it possible to reduce energy costs by 8.15 baht/kilometer. In addition, a study of “small electric boats modified for the coast” was used. Before the modification, energy costs were 12.9 baht/kilometer, after which they were converted to electric boats. It was found that energy costs were reduced to 2.5 baht/km. DEPO also

assessed the potential for reducing energy use if half of the country’s (1,612 boats) could be converted to electric boats, which would be able to reduce energy costs. Energy expenditure is approximately 88.9 million baht/year.

Mr. Watthanaphong added that Promoting the use of electric boats along coasts and rivers All are important Because the service is provided to the target group of citizens who use it to travel on a daily basis. and groups of tourists who value the environment Therefore, promoting the use of electric boats is worthwhile in terms of economics, society and the environment. Electric boats have lower operating costs than gasoline-powered boats because of the high price of fuel. This will allow villagers in the community to save on fuel costs for work and maintenance costs. as well as being able to reduce environmental impacts No carbon dioxide emissions Reduce noise pollution and the smell of smoke from the engine In the community area where tourism is done Promote environmentally friendly

tourism and increased income from providing higher tourist services In the future, there will be a push for villagers to change to using electric boats. For green tourism (Green tourism), which is sustainable tourism. that emphasizes the balance between economic conditions Society and the environment are the main ones. Prepare to create a modification manual. In order to encourage the target group or technicians in the community to be able to operate efficiently

Source: Thai News Agency