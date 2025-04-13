Demolition of the Office of the Auditor General Building Nears 50% Completion Amidst Search Efforts



Bangkok: Demolition efforts of the Office of the Auditor General building, which collapsed due to an earthquake in the Chatuchak District, are close to reaching 50% completion, with no additional vital signs detected during the operation.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Ekwaranyu Amrapal, spokesman for Bangkok, and Mr. Suriyachai Rawiwan, director of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), provided updates on the progress. The collapse has resulted in 103 victims, with the death toll rising to 37, including two newly confirmed fatalities. Nine individuals have sustained injuries, while 57 remain unaccounted for.





Throughout the night, rescue teams worked to clear areas B4 and C1, where light was detected. These efforts involved removing obstructions and drilling to facilitate exploration by rescue workers and K-9 units. Unfortunately, no signs of life were discovered, although two additional deceased individuals were uncovered. Consequently, the heavy machinery resumed operations to dismantle the building’s wreckage in Zone E, reducing its steepness and stabilizing the structure.





Mr. Suriyachai emphasized that the ongoing mission remains focused on removing large beams and concrete slabs to lower the debris and enable searches for missing persons. Despite numerous challenges, efforts to locate missing individuals continue unabated, with the demolition nearly halfway completed. The operations are fully staffed during the Songkran festival, with machinery operating at full capacity and measures in place to minimize dust through water spraying. As machinery pauses, officers persist in searching for victims and property, which are then handed over to the police for identification and safekeeping.





The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has deployed psychologists and interpreters to support officials and the families of the missing. Under BMA regulations on disaster relief, 23,405 victims have filed requests for assistance. The majority of these requests originate from Chatuchak District, with 3,080 submissions, followed by Huai Khwang, Bang Sue, Phasi Charoen, and Thon Buri districts. District offices have begun coordinating with building owners to assess damages since April 10, 2025. Despite the Songkran holiday, efforts continue, and building owners are encouraged to contact district offices upon their return.





Victims have until April 27, 2025, to report their intent to seek assistance, with police officers available at all 50 district offices to aid in processing complaints. The district committee will oversee damage assessments, forwarding reports to the Bangkok Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office to secure financial aid from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

