Death Toll Rises to 442 in Indonesia Floods and Landslides







Accra: The death toll from severe floods and landslides that hit Indonesia last week has risen to 442, authorities have reported. The National Disaster Management Authority said 402 people remain missing as rescue teams struggle to reach some of the hardest-hit areas on Sumatra island, where thousands remain stranded and cut off from vital supplies.









According to Qatar News Agency, 646 people have been injured, with officials warning that conditions could worsen due to ongoing difficulties in accessing affected regions and delays in rescue operations. The unprecedented floods, which swept across large parts of the country last week, saw water levels rise to roof heights in some areas, turning entire neighborhoods into floating streets and leaving widespread devastation in their wake.





















