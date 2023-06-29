Curia wins 2023 Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award

Curia recognized for providing a best-in-class customer experience in the CRDMO industry through its innovative approach and growth strategy

ALBANY, N.Y., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced it has been awarded a Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award in the CRDMO industry by Frost & Sullivan.

“We are very honored to be recognized with this award, which underlines the hard work and dedication of all of our employees to delivering quality and reliability when serving our customers,” said Philip Macnabb, CEO, Curia. “We remain steadfast in our noble purpose of improving patients’ lives, a mission that begins with our commitment to creating value for our customers.”

Frost & Sullivan noted in its report that the company’s rebrand from AMRI to Curia in 2021 put a focus on science at the center of its brand identity, highlighting a pledge to help customers advance “from curiosity to cure.” Curia has evolved over time to offer a comprehensive range of services from drug discovery through development to manufacture of both drug substance and drug product for pharmaceutical and biologics companies. The award recognizes how Curia seeks out innovative solutions by using the latest technologies to efficiently move products from discovery to development to commercial scale to accelerate speed to market for its customers. This continuous commitment to serve unspoken market needs and deliver end-to-end solutions for customers has positioned it as an industry leader.

“Curia has built its reputation by offering a best-in-class customer ownership and service experience. The company surveys clients to gauge their overall satisfaction and ensure that it is upholding the highest standards,” said Unmesh Lal, director, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan employs a rigorous evaluation, measuring business and customer impact, to identify companies that consistently innovate to meet their customers’ needs while navigating new challenges and opportunities. The winner is recognized for providing a superior customer experience for overall price, performance and quality.

About Curia

Curia, formerly AMRI, is a leading contract research, development, and manufacturing organization providing products and services from R&D through commercial manufacturing to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers. Curia’s nearly 4,000 employees at 29 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia help its customers advance from curiosity to cure. Learn more at CuriaGlobal.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is the Growth Pipeline Company . We power our clients to a future shaped by growth. Our Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO and the CEO’s growth team with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. To achieve positive outcomes, our team leverages over 60 years of experience, coaching organizations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with our proven best practices. To power your Growth Pipeline future, visit Frost & Sullivan at http://www.frost.com.

Curia Contact Information:

Viana Bhagan

+1 518 512 2111

corporatecommunications@ CuriaGlobal.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8865503