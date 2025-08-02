Crane Malfunction at School Site Leads to Fatal Fall in Phatthalung



Phatthalung: A tragic incident occurred at a construction site of a school building in Khuan Maphrao subdistrict, Mueang district, Phatthalung province. A basket attached to a crane broke and detached from the five-story building, sending two painters on the basket falling to the ground. The incident resulted in the immediate death of one of them, Mr. Thawatchai, 36, and Mr. Chutidet, 43, who suffered serious injuries, both legs severely broken, and their left arm deformed. Officials rushed to provide assistance before rushing them to Phatthalung Hospital.





According to Thai News Agency, witnesses reported that the two workers, who were painters, had climbed a steel basket to paint the fifth floor of the building, which is approximately 26 meters high. However, due to the weight of the two workers and the weight of the steel basket, the basket broke loose and collapsed from the connection point.





The victim’s wife, upon arriving at the scene, wept heartbreakingly, amidst the grief of the family and those at the scene. Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident and will summon those involved for further questioning.

