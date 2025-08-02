Search
Close this search box.

Crane Malfunction at School Site Leads to Fatal Fall in Phatthalung


Phatthalung: A tragic incident occurred at a construction site of a school building in Khuan Maphrao subdistrict, Mueang district, Phatthalung province. A basket attached to a crane broke and detached from the five-story building, sending two painters on the basket falling to the ground. The incident resulted in the immediate death of one of them, Mr. Thawatchai, 36, and Mr. Chutidet, 43, who suffered serious injuries, both legs severely broken, and their left arm deformed. Officials rushed to provide assistance before rushing them to Phatthalung Hospital.



According to Thai News Agency, witnesses reported that the two workers, who were painters, had climbed a steel basket to paint the fifth floor of the building, which is approximately 26 meters high. However, due to the weight of the two workers and the weight of the steel basket, the basket broke loose and collapsed from the connection point.



The victim’s wife, upon arriving at the scene, wept heartbreakingly, amidst the grief of the family and those at the scene. Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident and will summon those involved for further questioning.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
August 2025
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © 2025 Indonesia News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.