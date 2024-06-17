Court of Justice Commission Receive news about snack bags, part 2



Judiciary Committee, Judiciary Committee Receive news about the second part of the bag of snacks, alluding to the jurisdiction of the court to bail out the accused.

Mr. Sorawit Limprangsi, spokesman for the Court of Justice, said that as appeared in the news in various media and information published on social media over the past week, it was like this. There is interference in the justice process. and trying to lobby for bail for some of the accused At present, no committee has been established to investigate the preliminary facts in this matter.

However, today in the meeting of the Judicial Commission (JEC), the Office of the Judiciary has reported to the JEC about the news. The JEC meeting recommended that the President of the Supreme Court consider appointing a hearing committee to listen to the facts in order to Check the basic facts according to the steps. If there is progress in the process Will inform you again.

Source: Thai News Agency