Construction of ASN flat in IKN maintains environmental sustainability

Badung, Bali (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) ensures that the construction of flats (rusun) for state civil servants (ASN) and defense and security officers at IKN Nusantara maintains environmental sustainability.”We want the construction of IKN flats to maintain environmental sustainability. We minimize tree felling and design the flats with a green building concept,” Director General of Housing of the PUPR Ministry, Iwan Suprijanto,said in his statement in Badung, Bali, on Sunday. Suprijanto said that the Directorate General of Housing of the PUPR Ministry and contractors continued to strive to accelerate the progress of the physical construction of the vertical housing. Construction workers and a lot of heavy equipment have gone to the field and are carrying out the construction of the project’s perimeter fence. part from that, his party also requested that cut and fill work be carried out by paying attention to the contour of the land. Trees located at the construction site should not be cut down as much as possible. “We ask the implementing contractor to continue to pay attention to the environment, carry out logging as little as possible, and replant trees when finished so that the environment remains green and beautiful,” Suprijanto said. Construction workers must also maintain work quality, security, and safety, as well as provide a touch of aesthetic value in carrying out the construction. Based on data from the Directorate of Flats of the Directorate General of Housing of the PUPR Ministry, 47 flat towers, each 12 floors high, will be built at IKN Nusantara. The number of residential units in the flats is 2,820, which will be used as housing for ASN and defense and security officers on duty at IKN. Each flat residential unit has a floor area of 98 square meters, and there are 31 ASN flats built and 16 towers for defense and security flats, each 12 floors high. The first two floors are for the podium, public facilities, and social facilities, and the 10 floors above are for residential use.

Source: Antara News Agency