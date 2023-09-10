Construction crane falls on workers, 1 dead, 2 injured



A crane about the height of a 4-story building is under construction. Inside Soi Sukhumvit 23, it fell on one worker, killing one and injuring two.





last evening Khlong Toei Rescue received a report of a crane collapse in Soi Sukhumvit 23, Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Khlong Toei District. Fire and Rescue Station officials determined that the crane was about the height of a 4-story building which was under construction. It fell on one worker, a male, and injured two workers. Volunteers from the foundation took them to the police hospital. Recently, officials are still blocking the surrounding area. Due to fear that the crane might fall again. – Thai News Agency





Source: Thai News Agency

