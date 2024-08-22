Confirming that the Ministry of Defence is giving importance to the issue of soldiers being brutally trained.



The Defense Ministry spokesman confirmed that ‘Big Tin’ is giving importance to the issue of soldiers being brutally trained or being punished inappropriately, ordering both disciplinary and criminal punishment.

Mr. Jirayu Huangsap, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, said about the handling of the case of news that soldiers were punished or trained in an inappropriate manner that Mr. Sutin Khlangsaeng, Minister of Defense, has given importance to this matter and has been taking action continuously.

On August 5, representatives of the army were invited to discuss and stress the need to regularly check the mental health of military trainers. However, if there are still violations, consider ways to punish them, which may not only be disciplinary punishments, but also criminal punishments if rights are violated. At the same time, the role of the military inspector general will be increased in monitoring and surveillance. If neglect is found and problems arise, not only the trainers but also the commanding

officers will be punished.

In addition, in the latest Defense Council meeting on August 16, all armed forces were once again urged to give importance to the problem, including the need to regularly check the mental health of trainers and emphasizing that military training must be under rules and regulations. If there is any violation, there must be severe punishment.

Source: Thai News Agency