Flooding in giant freshwater prawn ponds in Chiang Rai Province, estimated damages over 10 million baht

Heavy rains for several days in Chiang Rai Province have caused the water levels of many rivers to rise, especially the Ing River. This morning, the water level in Thoeng District rose until it flooded the lowlands along the riverbanks in 3 sub-districts: Nong Raet Sub-district, Plong Sub-district, and Ngio Sub-district. Rice fields were damaged over 15,000 rai, while in Wiang Sub-district, water overflowed and flooded prawn ponds covering over 1,800 rai. Damage is estimated to be over 10 million baht.

The latest is that the Thoeng District Chief, along with relevant agencies, went to the area to survey the damage and assess the situation of the Ing River.

They found that the water level was increasing all the time and was still overflowing the roads connecting the villages. Therefore, we cannot yet assess the damage because the water is not still and there is a chance that the damage will increase. This flooding has resulted in the deaths of 2 people: the first person is a 77-year-old man and the second person is a 39-year-old woman.

Source: Thai News Agency