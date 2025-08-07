Search
Commander of Army Region 2 Optimistic About GBC Meeting Outcomes


Bangkok: The Commander of Army Region 2 expressed optimism about the results of the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, emphasizing a positive direction despite ongoing tensions. Lt. Gen. Boonsin Phadklang advised patience as the official outcomes are awaited, dismissing concerns raised by Hun Sen regarding Thailand’s military operations.



According to Thai News Agency, Lt. Gen. Boonsin made these remarks following the receipt of drone locators and positioning devices valued at over 8 million baht, intended for distribution to frontline soldiers. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining vigilance, he highlighted the necessity for Thai troops to remain steadfast in their current positions.



Lt. Gen. Boonsin addressed several key issues, including the arrest of a Cambodian spy in Buriram. He stressed the need for continued investigation and cooperation with local authorities. Additionally, he confirmed the installation of new barbed wire at Chong An Ma following its removal by Cambodian forces, underscoring the importance of protecting Thai strongholds from external threats.



In response to Hun Sen’s request for Thailand to cease using F-16 fighter jets, Lt. Gen. Boonsin asserted Thailand’s right to utilize its military resources for national defense. He dismissed international appeals to halt the sale of fighter jets to Thailand, affirming the country’s sovereignty and security priorities.



Lastly, Lt. Gen. Boonsin recognized the remaining threat of landmines in areas such as Prasat Ta Kwai, and indicated plans to collaborate with Cambodia for their removal to ensure the safety of the region.

