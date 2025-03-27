Chulaphan Aims for Entertainment Complex Act to Reach Parliament Before Session Ends



Bangkok: “Chulaphan” is hopeful that the Entertainment Complex Act will be presented for its first reading in the parliament before the current session concludes. He acknowledges that the 50 million baht requirement for Thais to participate in casinos is excessively high and anticipates further discussion on the matter in the parliamentary setting. He emphasized that this is a strategy to integrate illegal gamblers into a regulated system.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Chulaphan Amornvivat, Deputy Minister of Finance, announced that following the Cabinet’s approval of the Integrated Entertainment Business Act draft, which was proposed by the Office of the Council of State, the draft content aligns with amendments suggested by the Council of State. The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Interior, as primary agencies involved, have expressed their agreement to advance it for further Cabinet consideration. After a public hearing conducted from March 1-15, the draft was reviewed by the Cabinet, and opinions were circulated for approval. The next step involves urgently introducing it to the House of Representatives to consider accepting its principles in the first reading, followed by the establishment of a committee for further review.





The Act includes significant amendments, particularly concerning supervision and penalties related to gambling, which the Prime Minister described as beneficial for the nation. The investment per location is projected at no less than 100 billion baht, with expected government revenue from taxes and fees. The initiative is anticipated to stimulate economic activities, such as hospitality and tourism, which hold substantial value. The focus is on creating a comprehensive entertainment venue, akin to those in Dubai and Japan, transforming Thailand into a potential host for world-class tourist attractions and events.





Mr. Chulaphan noted the urgency of including the Act in the parliamentary agenda within the remaining two weeks of the session, emphasizing the government’s commitment to advancing economic transformation. He highlighted the significance of foreign investment interest, which has reached unprecedented levels according to the Board of Investment (BOI). The government aims to demonstrate stability and policy commitment to attract and retain investor confidence.





Efforts are underway to expedite the legislative process, with discussions involving Ms. Manop Charoensri, the cabinet whip, to prioritize the agenda. The Ministry of Finance, having drafted the bill, acknowledges the varying opinions and amendments that may arise in parliament, stressing the importance of parliamentary consent to drive the economic agenda.





The stipulation requiring a 50 million baht minimum for Thais wishing to gamble has been contentious, with Mr. Chulaphan acknowledging its potential conflict with objectives to address economic issues and illegal gambling. The requirement, which could exclude a significant portion of the population, is set for further discussion at the committee level.





Public hearings have generated discourse on budgetary provisions, all of which have been forwarded to the House of Representatives for deliberation. The present legal framework stipulates a 5,000 baht requirement, a matter for parliamentary evaluation.





Addressing concerns about potential gambling addiction, Mr. Chulaphan emphasized the government’s pragmatic approach, recognizing the prevalence of gambling in neighboring countries and illegal casinos. The proposed mechanism aims to integrate existing gamblers into a regulated system for better oversight and assistance.





Investment in the entertainment complex will be subject to a transparent auction process, with oversight from newly established offices to ensure compliance with legal and ethical standards. Potential investors will be evaluated for their historical financial practices to ensure transparency and accountability.





The proposal includes a 30-year licensing framework for private sector participants, deemed appropriate given the scale of investment. The regulatory office will conduct periodic reviews to ensure compliance and alignment with national economic objectives.

