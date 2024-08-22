“Chongrungruangkit”, a major supporter of the “Pheu Thai Party”



EC reveals details of Pheu Thai Party donors of 20 million baht, finds “Chongrungruangkit” as major party supporter

The Election Commission has released the total amount of donations from political parties for June 2024, totaling 12 political parties. Donors to political parties with an amount of 5,000 baht or more totaled 171 people, totaling 24,058,800 baht. The Pheu Thai Party had 19 donors, totaling 20,000,000 baht.

Reporters reported that in the 20 million baht donation to the Pheu Thai Party, interesting donors found that the major donors were Mr. Sansern Chulangkul, founder and leader of Summit Corporation Group, a manufacturer of automotive parts and car bodies, and the older brother of Mr. Suriya Juangroongruangkit, who donated 8 million baht. Mr. Komon Juangroongruangkit, chairman of Summit Footwear Co., Ltd., the older brother of Mr. Suriya and father of Mr. Pongkawin Juangroongruangkit, deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party, donated 500,000 baht, while Summit Pinehurst Golf Club Co., Ltd., of wh

ich Mr. Komon is the chairman, donated another 3 million baht.

In addition, there are many donors named by the board of directors of Summit Footwear Co., Ltd. of Mr. Komon, such as Ms. Thiamjai Sasisart who donated 900,000 baht, Ms. Ploykrin Satchawet who donated 150,000 baht, Ms. Kittima Imprasert who donated 100,000 baht, Ms. Suwimol Thongkorn who donated 320,000 baht, Ms. Saowani Prasertwattanakun who donated 350,000 baht, and Ms. Thaprapach Chungrungruangkit who donated 500,000 baht.

Including Mr. Thaweephong Kamolwattanawit, owner of Maple Hotel, Bangna, donating 500,000 baht, Mr. Phontep Itsophonphan donated 1.5 million baht, Chiang Rai Frozen Foods Co., Ltd. donated 1.5 million baht, River Kwai International Food Industry Co., Ltd. donated 500,000 baht.

Source: Thai News Agency