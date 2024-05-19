Ceremony to invite Hiranbat, rank fan, and clerical decorations



Bangkok, Ceremony to invite Hiranyabat, royal fan, and clerical decorations. Deputy Prelate Offered to Phra Phrom Sitthi (Thongchai Sukhayano)

19 May 2024 at the Ubosot, Wat Saket Ratchaworamahawihan. Pom Prap Sattru Phai District Bangkok, Mr. Phichit Chuenban, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Presiding over the ceremony to bring in the Hiranpat, rank fan, and clerical decorations. Deputy Prelate Presented to Phra Phrom Sitthi (Thongchai Sukhayano), the invitation card and fan were presented to Phra Srikunaporn (Boonthawee Panyawaso), with Mr. Dusit Siriwan, former Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Phisit Leelawachiro. Pas, former Auditor-General, and Mr. Inthaphon Chan-iam, Director of the National Office of Buddhism, attended the ceremony.

First schedule: Monks and Buddhists gather in unison at Wat Saket Ratchaworamahawihan. Officials of the Bureau of Scribes and Decorations and officials of the National Office of Buddhism Set up a procession to invite Hiranpat. Ceremony of ecc

lesiastical certificates, rank fan at the Pho Lanka area. In front of the temple Wat Saket Ratchaworamahawihan

Second schedule The procession brings the Hiranbat, the royal fan, and the clerical decorations. Enter the temple Ready to invite Phra Phrom Sitti Light incense sticks and candles to worship the Triple Gem on the altar table. Later, Mr. Phichit Chuenban, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Read the Royal Gazette announcement of the establishment of clerical titles. and granted royal charters to appoint monks Then officials of the Bureau of Scribes and Decorations Summon Hiranpat Complete with clerical accessories Dedicated to Brahma Siddhi Cabinet Secretariat officials Offering a certificate to Phra Brahmasiddhi Director of the National Office of Buddhism Offering a fan to the Brahma Siddhi

sequence after that Cabinet Secretariat officials Offering a certificate to Phra Sri Kunaporn Director of the National Office of Buddhism Offering a fan to Phra Sri Kunaporn At that time the monk he

ld the title of monk. Charoenchai Mongkhonkatha

of schedule Set up a procession to invite Hiranpat. ecclesiastical accessories Charter and rank Leave the temple Passing through the Pho Lanka area In front of the temple The road in the middle of the temple stops at the residence of Somdej Phra Sangharaj Yanothaya Maha Thera. Ready to take photos as souvenirs and give souvenirs to dignitaries, Buddhists, and disciples. Offering devotion to Brahma Siddhi The ceremony is completed.

Source: Thai News Agency