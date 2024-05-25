Ceremony marks 10 years of Vietnam’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations



The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations held a ceremony in New York on May 24 to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers and 10 years of the country’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations. At the ceremony, participants also held a minute of silence in commemoration of UN peacekeepers who fell down while performing duties, including Lieutenant Colonel Do Anh of the Vietnam People’s Army. In the past decade, over 800 blue-beret officers of the Vietnamese army and public security forces have been sent to the UN missions in South Sudan, the Central African Republic and the Abyei Area, the Department of Peace Operations at the UN headquarters, as well as the EU’s peacekeeping force at the Central African Republic.

Source: Vietnam News Agency