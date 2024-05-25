Central Ha Tinh province pours nearly 950 bln VND into 2 key agricultural works



The central province of Ha Tinh province has been carrying out two key agricultural projects with a total investment of 950 billion VND. One of the projects is the 23km long Cau Dong canal project, part of the Ngan Truoi-Cam Trang irrigation project with an investment capital of 669 billion VND. The other is the Cua Nhuong seaport project in Cam Nhuong commune, Cam Xuyen district with an investment capital of 280 billion VND. The projects are expected to be put into use by the end of 2024.

Source: Vietnam News Agency