Cabinet Approves 2,553 Million Baht Flood-Affected Agricultural Rehabilitation Plan.



Bangkok: The Cabinet has approved a comprehensive rehabilitation plan for flood-affected agricultural areas, with a budget allocation of 2,553 million baht for 2025. This initiative aims to support farmers impacted by the 2024 floods through a structured plan managed by the Ministry of Agriculture. The plan is divided into two phases: the immediate rehabilitation of agriculture after the water recedes and assistance to other affected regions.

According to Thai News Agency, the rehabilitation efforts include several targeted projects. The Rice Department will focus on increasing rice production efficiency for flood-affected farmers. The Department of Agriculture will work on preventing the spread of pests and fungi and providing support for plant varieties and production factors. Additionally, the Department of Sericulture will be involved in rehabilitating mulberry farmers, while the Department of Livestock Development will focus on assisting livestock farmers. The Department of Fisheries will promote altern

ative occupations in fisheries, such as raising aquatic animals in plastic ponds and land cages.

The plan also addresses the rehabilitation of agricultural areas and machinery. The Department of Land Development will spearhead efforts to restore areas affected by the floods in 2024, while the Department of Agriculture will handle the repair of small agricultural machinery. Further, the initiative aims to reduce the debt burden on members of agricultural institutions and farmer groups, facilitated by the Department of Cooperative Promotion.

The government will offer reduced interest rates on loans for members of cooperatives and farmer groups impacted by the floods. The government will compensate the interest on loans with a principal not exceeding 300,000 baht, set at a rate of 3 percent per year for one year. For loans exceeding this amount, interest will be calculated at the normal rate, with an extended repayment period available voluntarily. The plan also includes compensation for property damage within

cooperatives and farmer groups to alleviate the hardships faced by farmers due to the disaster.