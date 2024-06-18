Busy again! Lawyer pours feces on protest and uses spike to stab arm



Ratchaburi, A lawyer poured feces in protest after being tricked by a call center gang into transferring 1.1 million baht until he lost 1.1 million baht earlier this month. Recently, it’s been messy again. He used a spike to stab himself in the arm and injure himself in front of the bank. Ask for responsibility

From the case of a lawyer from Ratchaburi Province storming a protest and dousing himself with excrement. In front of a bank In Ratchaburi Municipality on June 4th. After being tricked by a call center gang to transfer money out of his account, he lost more than 1.1 million baht. At that time, Attorney Nop gave him an ultimatum of 2 weeks. If the bank didn’t take responsibility, he would commit suicide in front of the bank.

Most recently today (June 18), Attorney Nop traveled on foot as promised. in front of the bank Found a police officer patrolling Muang Ratchaburi Police Station and off-duty police officers, a total of almost 10 officers, came to observe and stop the incident. Attorney Nop read th

e statement. Tell the story of the incident where you were tricked into transferring money. The scammers claim to be a parcel delivery company. Contact to request compensation of 1,000 baht after damaged documents. and download the application to refund But after downloading the app, the phone went dark. Unavailable There is only a box for scanning faces. Before the screen went off for about 10 minutes, it was discovered that more than 1.1 million baht had been transferred from the account.

In the past, he has given a statement to the cyber police. Claims that the cyber police have already investigated. They said it was the bank’s fault for not installing an anti-hacking system. Therefore, it is recommended to file a civil lawsuit against the bank. But it is not confirmed that you will receive a full refund. May only get half of it. Because the money has flowed abroad. It is impossible to expect the police to bring back all the money. Ready to confiscate the phone In order for the Forensic Evidence Division

to recover evidence for use in a civil lawsuit against the bank.

Initially, Attorney Nop said that right now there is no money to file a civil lawsuit. There’s just no money to eat each day. Because the money that kind-hearted people had donated to help, a total of 8,000 baht, was gone. As for the initial relief money of 30,000 baht from the bank, it was considered that if we accepted it, it would only be used to survive for a few days. Therefore intends to transfer it back to the bank.

In addition, Attorney Nop also called on the bank manager to come and receive the statement. Ready to give an answer immediately about whether to return all the money or not. If not, confirm that you will take care of yourself in front of the bank. in order for the bank to be affected But he didn’t want to reveal details. The police had to come in to persuade, stop the incident, and talk to Attorney Nop to calm down. Then go back home and wait for an answer. But Attorney Nop didn’t agree. The police then asked to search for

weapons. Only medicines were found.

In this regard, Attorney Nop stood waiting and talking with the police who came to help mediate for almost 1 hour, but no bank official came out to receive the letter or talk with him to negotiate. Lawyer Nop then agreed to return home. But he refused to allow the police to track him down. Before using the police’s timing, he didn’t care. Grab the screwdriver and sew the sack hidden in your sock. Stabbed into his own arm until injured Police rushed to provide first aid. Before a nurse came in to help dress the wound. and taken to the hospital.

Source: Thai News Agency