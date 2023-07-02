BKKBN builds stunting awareness marks National Family Day

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The National Population and Family Planning Board (BKKBN) raised awareness about stunting prevention among young families at an amusement park to mark the 30th National Family Day (Harganas).”Family plays an important role, especially in providing good parenting techniques and creating a sanitized environment that meets the health standards,” BKKBN’s communication, information, and education (KIE) acting director Dadi Ahmad Roswandi said here, Saturday. The information on stunting was disseminated at Sea World Ancol to commemorate the 2023 Harganas, themed “Toward Families Free of Stunting for Developed Indonesia.” The location served as a source of entertainment for many young families during the Eid al-Adha holiday. The activity began with an underwater National Family Day flag unfurling and continued with information dissemination on the importance of preventing stunting in the first 1,000 days of life (HPK). BKKBN informed that Harganas is a reminder for strengthening the role of families in expediting stunting prevalence reduction. It also reported that the peak of the 2023 Harganas commemoration will be held in the Banyuasin district, South Sumatra, on July 6. “We also underlined the importance of paying more attention to maintaining nutrition in the first 1,000 days of life until the child reaches two years of age to prevent stunting so that no more children experience growth failure,” Roswandi said. BKKBN’s KIE sub-coordinator, Fimela Apriany, said that information dissemination through this method is deemed effective in reaching the target audience for stunting reduction acceleration more broadly. During the activity, BKKBN also gave away prizes to visitors who participated in a quiz. In addition, the BKKBN team handed out eggs to people around Ancol. “I expect that this dissemination activity can raise the people’s awareness concerning stunting and its impacts,” Apriany said. One of the visitors from Bekasi, Abigail, said that the government’s information dissemination was very creative. Such activities at amusement parks can raise awareness of stunting. similar opinion was also expressed by Bobby, a visitor from Pontianak. He said that he gained more knowledge concerning programs that the government is focusing on through the activity. Moreover, information dissemination on stunting prevention was considered to be beneficial for parents bringing their daughters.

Source: Antara News Agency