Biggest festival of Caodaism attracts tens of thousands of visitors

Tens of thousands of visitors and local residents joined Cao Dai followers at the “Hoi Yen Dieu Tri Cung”, the biggest festival of the Cao Dai sect, in the southern province of Tay Ninh on September 29 night.

The festival is a great religious banquet for the Great Mother and nine female immortals of the Dieu Tri Palace (Jasper Pond Palace) held annually on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month.

With the main activities including a procession, a five-fruit banquet offering, and prayer, this year, followers displayed 117 booths of fruits, musical instruments, and decorations, among others, to reenact the tales of the goddesses.

In his remarks at the festival, Cardinal Thuong Tam Thanh, Head of the Executive Council of the Cao Dai Church in Tay Ninh, thanked the Party and State for paying attention to and creating favourable conditions for Cao Dai followers to practise their belief and live a happy and peaceful life.

He noted that in the past year, Cao Dai dignitaries and followers seriously practised their religion, act in compliance with the law, actively join charity activities, and build a civilised lifestyle in residential areas.

Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh People’s Committee Vo Duc Trong appreciated the activities of the local Cao Dai Church, saying it has supported the authorities in new-style rural building, charity work, and socio-economic development./.

