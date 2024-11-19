Big Tao Discloses ‘Ek Saimai Must Survive’ Summoned for Questioning Today.



Bangkok: “Big Tao” has announced that ‘Ek Saimai Must Survive’ will be summoned for questioning today. He mentioned that the police have not yet coordinated with him, but if contacted, he is willing to provide his statement. Meanwhile, legal actions are being prepared by Boss Paul’s lawyer against ‘Kritsanong-Film’ concerning a 20 million baht demand.

According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Maj. Gen. Charoonkiat Pankaew, deputy commander of the Central Investigation Bureau, revealed details about an audio clip involving a 20 million baht extortion. Lawyer Witoon Kaengngan, representing Mr. Waratphon Woratworakul, also known as ‘Boss Paul’, and The Icon Group Company, intends to meet with Ms. Pancharat or ‘Boss Pun’ to secure a power of attorney before filing a complaint today.

Pol. Lt. Col. Charoonkiat disclosed that a working group meeting identified three ongoing cases involving Ms. Kris Ong. The cases include the 20 million baht audio clip, a defamation case involving an audio clip referencing Ms. Jiraporn S

indhuphrai, the Prime Minister’s Office Minister, and defamation against ‘Noom Kanchai’. Evidence collection is underway, with a target completion within 10 days. The police are also expediting the questioning of relevant witnesses in prison.

Regarding Mr. Film Ratthaphum’s involvement in the extortion audio clip, legal and evidential examinations are essential to confirm if the audio clip is genuine. Current evidence suggests a basis for the case, potentially leading to ‘attempted extortion’ charges. If charges are filed, they will be additional as Ms. Krisanong is currently detained without bail.

Mr. Ekkapop Lueangprasert, or Ek Saimai Must Survive, founder of the Saimai Must Survive page, is under scrutiny for allegedly presenting false witnesses. Pol. Maj. Gen. Charoonkiat stated that investigators have coordinated to call Ek Saimai for questioning today. The Anti-Corruption Division investigators will handle the inquiry. Whether Ek Saimai will attend is his choice, but failure to appear could lead to a

n arrest warrant.

Mr. Ekkapop mentioned he has not been contacted by the police yet, but he is prepared to provide a statement if summoned. He prefers waiting for an official police summons before giving any information.

Mr. Witoon Kaengngan, Boss Paul’s lawyer, plans to visit the Bangkok Special Prison this morning to have Boss Paul sign a power of attorney to pursue legal action against Ms. Krisanong and Film Ratthaphum concerning the extortion audio clip. If the process concludes by 3:00 p.m., the complaint will be filed at the Crime Suppression Division today.