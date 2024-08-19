“Big Pom” confirms that the Palang Pracharath Party will join the government, “Thammanat” will be removed from the position.



“Big Pom” confirms joining the government, reveals 4 ministers under the Palang Pracharath Party, “Thammanat” loses the position of Minister of Agriculture.

Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, gave an interview, confirming that he will still join the government as previously announced. He also stated that the news that was released was correct. As for the list of ministers in the new government, the Palang Pracharath Party’s quota will remain the same at 4 seats, but there will be a change in personnel. Mr Santi Promphat, deputy leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, will move up to become Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, replacing Lt Col Thammanat Prompao, secretary-general of the Palang Pracharath Party, because the core party of the government is facing restrictions. Mr Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, deputy leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, will assume the position of Deputy Minister of Public Health. Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwan will remain in the position of Minister o

f Natural Resources and Environment, as well as Mr Atthakorn Sirilathayakorn, a member of the party’s executive board, who will remain in the position of Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

Source: Thai News Agency